By Anna Maria Basquez

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Lakewood arrested Calvin Armani Jaramillo, 21, in connection to a shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard over the weekend.

Calvin Armani Jaramillo (credit: Lakewood Police)

One man was shot south of Sloan’s Lake, just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Police were seen at a 7-Eleven gas station for a report of a man with a gun in a black van.

Police told CBS4 that at least one shot was fired, and the man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

Witnesses with information about the crime can call 720-913-7867, or text crimes to 274637.