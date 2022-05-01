With New Ownership On The Horizon, Broncos Aim To Beef Up Stadium ExperienceAs the bidding process for the Denver Broncos narrows down, real estate opportunities around the stadium are reported to be a large part of discussions.

Broncos Make 3 Picks in 5th RoundWith their three picks in the 5th round, the Denver Broncos grabbed a little bit of everything. Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

Broncos Focus On Defense In 4th Round Of NFL DraftThe Denver Broncos used their two fourth round picks on the defensive side of the ball selecting Safety Demarri Mathis of Pittsburgh and defensive lineman Eyomi Uwazurike of Iowa State.

Denver Broncos Select Linebacker Nik Bonitto With The 64th Pick In 2nd Round Of NFL DraftWith the 64th pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos selected Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.

Avalanche Overcome By Wild In Final Regular Season GameLimping into the playoffs, the Avalanche are 1-5-1 in their last seven games, yet Colorado finished with a franchise-best 119 points. It will play Dallas or Nashville in the opening round.

Broncos Add Tight End Dulcich In 3rd RoundThe Denver Broncos added Tight End Greg Dulcich from UCLA with the 80 pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.