DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen, free COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area are shutting down this weekend. That includes the largest site at the Water World parking lot.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is closing about a third of its testing sites this month, which leaves around 80 sites still operational.
COVID-19 case rates are trending upward in Colorado. The state 7-day positivity rate is now at nearly 6% which is about twice as much as it was a month ago.
Hospitalizations, however, are staying low with around 100 reported on Friday.