CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen, free COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area are shutting down this weekend. That includes the largest site at the Water World parking lot.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is closing about a third of its testing sites this month, which leaves around 80 sites still operational.

COVID-19 case rates are trending upward in Colorado. The state 7-day positivity rate is now at nearly 6% which is about twice as much as it was a month ago.

Hospitalizations, however, are staying low with around 100 reported on Friday.