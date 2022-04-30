By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In honor of Día del Niño, the Aurora Police Department organized an event full of music, entertainment and games for families. The goal was to bridge a gap between children and law enforcement.
APD and other organizations hosted the celebration at The Village Exchange Center.
Kids and families enjoyed ice cream and gift bags.
APD says it wants to create a healthier relationship with kids in the community.
“We’re here to help. We’re for you guys. We work for you guys, so if you guys see us, we waive to you guys and just always come say ‘hi,'” said one officer.
The Denver Art Museum celebrated children in its own Día del Niño event earlier this month.