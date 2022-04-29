(CBS4)- On the new CBS show “Come Dance with Me” moms and dads take the stage with their talented kids. The show features choreography by Cassidy Noblett, and now you have the chance to learn some of his moves right here in Colorado.

“Come Dance with Me” is doing a collaboration with Groov3, a hip-hop dance workout. Studios across the Front Range offer Groov3 classes, and from May 2-8, they will be teaching some of Noblett’s choreography.

How are we celebrating #InternationalDanceDay? By bringing you an all-new episode of #ComeDanceWithMe! 🪩 Watch the teams tear up the dance floor TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/qsLCaJMj6l — CBS (@CBS) April 29, 2022

“I think grooving is the most unintimidating way to approach dance because you learn the foundation and technique of a step. But that step only comes to life by what your essence and your flavor is,” says Noblett. “There is no right way to dance. It is about your expression and whatever makes you feel good.”

Denver Groov3 instructor Leslie Conzemius says people of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“The Groov3 community is really inviting. Once you walk in the door, you’re saying hi to people, your nerves go right away, and then you just get lost in the music. You don’t have to look like anyone else in the room,” says Conzemius. “You end up learning a routine, so by the end of class, you feel like a rock star. Everyone’s cheering each other on and there’s so much good energy.”

Noblett knows what it’s like to teach dance to people of all skill levels. Every week on “Come Dance with Me,” he gets to teach a routine to young dancers and their untrained parents.

“Some of our parents are social workers, preschool teachers, and engineers, so dance is not a language they speak,” says Noblett. “It’s really kind of exciting because kids lean on their parents their whole life and what we find on this show is that it’s the complete opposite. The role reversal happens, and the parents have to lean on their kids for everything to get through this competition.”

“Come Dance with Me” airs Fridays at 7pm on CBS4 and is also streaming on Paramount+.

For a full list of Groov3 classes in the metro area, click here.