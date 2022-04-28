(CBS4) – Author and mountaineer Jon Krakauer lives and writes in Boulder, where he keeps a relatively low profile. His 2003 true-crime book “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” was adapted into a FX mini-series on Hulu that debuts on Thursday.
He didn’t have an official role in the creation of the series, but told the New York Times it is “subtle and nuanced” in its depiction of a devoutly Mormon detective (played by actor Andrew Garfield) who investigates the 1984 murder of a mother and baby daughter in a Utah community of Latter Day Saints.
Krakauer lived in Colorado in the 70s and then moved back in 1998 and has lived there ever since.
He established the Everest ’96 Memorial Fund at the Boulder Community Foundation after writing one of his most widely read books — “Into Thin Air.” It chronicles his survival on a mountain climbing trip to Mount Everest when two teams of climbers were assaulted by a fierce storm that killed 12 of them.
In 2009 helped raise money for the Boulder-based Veterans Helping Veterans Now group while promoting his book “Where Men Win Glory,” about the death of NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman in Afghanistan.
He told CBS4 at the time that in Boulder “People don’t recognize me … I lead a normal life here.”
In 2015 Krakauer appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his book “Missoula.”