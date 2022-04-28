DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of high school seniors in Denver are celebrating their future with Senior Signing Day. They gathered at the Denver Coliseum for DSST’s annual Senior Signing Day.
With graduation coming up, the focus is all on what’s next.
“This is a huge, huge party. The students are so excited to celebrate the seniors, each senior gets to go onstage and announce where they are going to college and it’s just an incredible event celebrating each other,” said Moira Wiedenman with DSST Public Schools.
This is the 16th year for the tradition, but the first in-person since the pandemic.