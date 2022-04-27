DENVER (CBS4)– Meow Wolf Denver is bringing its Vortex Festival to the city for the first time this year. The 3-day electronic music festival was hosted in Taos, New Mexico in 2018 and 2019.
The festival will have two live stages, food trucks as well as the experimental art that visitors have come to expect from Meow Wolf. The location is still to be determined.
The party happens the first weekend in August, with performers including Toro y Moi, Duke Dumont, Pabllo Vittar, Channel Tres, 100 gecs, Bladee, Dixon, Sad Night Dynamite, Bob Moses, Boy Harsher, Neil Frances, and Maya Jane Coles.
The festival includes food trucks, experimental art, offbeat performers, wild costumes and what is described as “fantastical Meow Wolf revelry.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at vortex.meowwolf.com.