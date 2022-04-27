(CBS4) — A man, woman and child were all killed in a shooting at apartments in northeast Denver Tuesday night, Denver Police Department confirmed during a press conference. There were no arrests made early Wednesday morning or information about possible suspects.
According to DPD, police responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of N Dunkirk Street. Police confirmed all three victims were found dead inside an apartment after being shot multiple times. The victims were a man, woman and a young boy.
Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact DPD, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
DPD briefing 5900 N Dunkirk St triple homicide. https://t.co/iXkK6NzOVX
