DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers want to find a man suspected of taking a picture of someone using the restroom. Investigators say the suspect is accused of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.
The alleged crime happened on April 17 at around 9:45 p.m. at a business near 66th Avenue and Tower Road.
#Denver, can you help investigators identify this suspect? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remains anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/zymYmX0PJA
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 27, 2022
Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 21 years old. He stands about 5’11” and is about 145 lbs.
Anyone with more information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.