CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers want to find a man suspected of taking a picture of someone using the restroom. Investigators say the suspect is accused of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

(credit: Denver Police)

The alleged crime happened on April 17 at around 9:45 p.m. at a business near 66th Avenue and Tower Road.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man between 18 and 21 years old. He stands about 5’11” and is about 145 lbs.

Anyone with more information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.