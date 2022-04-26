CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Evans News

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue.

Evans police initially tweeted that the public should avoid the area. The department then followed up stating there was no longer a threat and the public could access the area.

