EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue.
Update | There is no longer a threat. Traffic has full access to the intersection and it is safe to re-enter the area. https://t.co/mkFJhMEdlH
— EvansPD (@evans_pd) April 26, 2022
Evans police initially tweeted that the public should avoid the area. The department then followed up stating there was no longer a threat and the public could access the area.