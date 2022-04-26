DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is creating a program to help teens looking for a summer job. Denver’s Summer Youth Employment Program is teaming up with Denver Public Schools to help nearly 200 students find jobs and get the skills to keep them.
“I think employers who are willing to maybe hire a little younger than they might have been, are willing to do so because they’re anxious for some talent,” said Susan Liehe with the office of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.
The program is focused on youth from lower-income families. Teens will have the opportunity to work 120 hours and earn at least minimum wage.
LINK: Youth Employment Program