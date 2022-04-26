CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is creating a program to help teens looking for a summer job. Denver’s Summer Youth Employment Program is teaming up with Denver Public Schools to help nearly 200 students find jobs and get the skills to keep them.

(credit: City of Denver)

“I think employers who are willing to maybe hire a little younger than they might have been, are willing to do so because they’re anxious for some talent,” said Susan Liehe with the office of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.

The program is focused on youth from lower-income families. Teens will have the opportunity to work 120 hours and earn at least minimum wage.

LINK: Youth Employment Program

