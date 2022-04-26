DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department is helping teenagers expand their knowledge this summer. It’s part of the behind-the-scenes policing in Denver, or the Youth Community Academy and Teen Volunteer Program.
The Youth Academy provides opportunities for teens to learn about the police department, including SWAT, Mounted Patrol, K9s and crime scene investigation.
The academy is at the Denver Police Academy at 2155 N. Akron Way, Denver, on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is designed for teens between the ages of 15-19. More information is available by visiting: www.denvergov.org/communityacademy.
Teens interested in applying must fill out the application and turn it in by May 10.
The Denver Police Volunteers in Police Service program is also accepting applications for the Denver Police Teen Volunteer Program, for teens between the ages of 16 and 19.
According to Denver police, the Teen Volunteer Program is designed to provide an opportunity for teenagers to experience DPD behind the scenes while working alongside police officers and staff. The volunteer program runs from June 12 to the beginning of August and requires 20 hours of volunteer time during that period.
The Teen Volunteer Program will seek to:
• Build relationships between youth and police officers
• Offer teens an opportunity to get involved in their communities
• Help teens earn volunteer hours, often required for high school graduation, college applications, and scholarships
“The Denver Police Department truly values and appreciates the members of our young community and are proud to offer these opportunities to foster positive relationships with them,” said Chief Paul M. Pazen in a statement, “We hope teenagers see the value in these opportunities and come learn more about DPD.”