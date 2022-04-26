DENVER (CBS4) – There is only a meager chance for moisture in Denver before Sunday. Therefore there is a good chance this month becomes the driest April on record in the city.

The record for the driest April currently belongs to 1963 when only 0.03″ of precipitation was measured at the old Stapleton Airport. So far this month, just 0.01″ of precipitation has been recorded at the current airport. Most rain gauges throughout the metro area have also measured only a paltry amount of moisture this month. So it’s not just an issue where rain has missed the airport. It’s been a very dry month along the entire Front Range.

April is supposed to be different. On average, it’s the second snowiest month of year in Denver with about 9 inches of spring snow. It’s also the fourth wettest month of year with over 1.50 inches of liquid (including melted snow).

Looking forward, there are two slight chances for a rain shower in the Denver metro area before the end of the month. The first chance comes Wednesday afternoon when rain and snow showers in the mountains will try to move east onto the urban corridor. The problem is there will be a lot of dry air in the lowest level of the atmosphere which means it will be difficult for measurable precipitation to reach the ground. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday afternoon, but probably not very wet.

Then after a dry day across Colorado on Thursday, anther good chance for scattered rain and snow showers will develop in the mountains on Friday. Once again there will be a chance for a few showers to reach east on the plains but it doesn’t seem likely. Therefore the chance for measurable precipitation in the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon is only 20 percent.