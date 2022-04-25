DENVER (CBS4) – After a brief break in the fire danger across Colorado on Sunday and Monday thanks to much cooler and less windy weather, the threat will return to many areas starting Tuesday. The National Weather Service has already issued several fire weather watches and warnings in several southern and eastern counties of the state.
A shift back to warm and windy weather will raise the fire weather concern from elevated to critical in the warned areas, meaning that if a fire were to start, it could potentially spread fast. Relative humidity values will average less than 20 percent over the next few afternoon.
A new storm will move into the region sometime between Friday and Saturday with some slightly cooler air. It may have the potential to generate some scattered showers but right now that chance looks pretty low for most areas.