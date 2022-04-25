WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster community and enthusiasts watching a Bald Eagle family at Standley Lake Regional Park are mourning the loss of two eaglets. The Standley Lake Regional Park Facebook page says the eaglets “SL2 and SL3” were about 2 or 3 weeks old.
The group says the babies were “easily visible above the nest rim, had been eating fine and were very well-cared for by their parents.” Then, watchers noticed the nest was inactive, in fact, the eaglets hadn’t been spotted for 24 hours. The mother, known as F420, was also seen only feeding herself.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent officers to look on the ground for any eaglet carcasses, but didn’t find any. At this point, it’s not clear how the eaglets died.
The same parents suffered another tragic loss in May of 2021 when the tree their nest was in split, and the nest fell with their eaglet inside. The eaglet did not survive.
“After the tragic loss of last year’s eaglet, we had really hoped for a successful nesting season. F420 and Dad are most certainly doing their own grieving, but we know from experience how resilient these eagles are,” the park stated.
Last October, both parents found a new tree within the park boundaries.