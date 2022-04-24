CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Weld County News, Weld County Sheriff

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot a truck on Colorado Highway 52 early on April 22. They say the shooting appears random, but they want to find the suspect.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

Authorities say a man driving a truck belonging to a fracking company was driving eastbound on CO 52 when he thought he heard a loud “backfire.” He told deputies he thought it came from a vehicle heading in the opposite direction between Weld County Roads 37 and 43.

When the man got to his worksite, he saw the driver’s door had a large bullet hole and the bullet after it fell on the ground when he opened the door.

There were no reports of injuries.

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

Now, deputies are looking for more information about a light-colored sedan. However, further details have not been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Tony Cano at (970) 400-4073.

