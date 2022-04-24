WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says someone shot a truck on Colorado Highway 52 early on April 22. They say the shooting appears random, but they want to find the suspect.
Authorities say a man driving a truck belonging to a fracking company was driving eastbound on CO 52 when he thought he heard a loud “backfire.” He told deputies he thought it came from a vehicle heading in the opposite direction between Weld County Roads 37 and 43.
When the man got to his worksite, he saw the driver’s door had a large bullet hole and the bullet after it fell on the ground when he opened the door.
There were no reports of injuries.
Now, deputies are looking for more information about a light-colored sedan. However, further details have not been released.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Tony Cano at (970) 400-4073.