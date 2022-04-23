CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (CBS4) – Police responded to a call for the death of a person they say was found outside a building near 16th Avenue and Broadway on Saturday morning.

“Somebody called in an unresponsive person,” said Officer Ana Munoz, spokeswoman for Denver Police Department. “They found a victim outside of a building.”

She said the cause of death was not immediately clear. Residents describe the area where the body was found as near the YMCA.

“We don’t know how the person got there. We don’t know if there’s any foul play,” she said. Officers are still investigating.

Crime scene tape blocked the area and a crime scene investigations van was on-site.