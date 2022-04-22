FIRST ALERTExtremely critical fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Teller County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for Colorado Mountain Estates on Friday evening. The evacuation order was put into effect due to a fire burning in Bullion Circle.

A Red Cross evacuation center was opened in Florissant on Friday night.

