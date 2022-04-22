TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Teller County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for Colorado Mountain Estates on Friday evening. The evacuation order was put into effect due to a fire burning in Bullion Circle.
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Colorado Mountain Estates is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for updates.
— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 22, 2022
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Northend of Colorado Mountain Estates to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Rd and N. Mountain Estates Rd and north of Rabbit and Amanda Cir. is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Cir
— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 23, 2022
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Southwest of the intersection of S. Mountain Estates Rd. and N. Mountain Estates Rd. to Deception Ln. west to Due South Rd. including the following streets: Elk Horn, Dillon, Cameron, Big Horn, Utah, and Wahsatch in Colorado Mountain Es
— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 23, 2022
A Red Cross evacuation center was opened in Florissant on Friday night.
#EvacCenter is open for evacuees from the fire in Teller County, Colorado. @FlorissantFire – 2606 US-24, Florissant, CO 80816
Red Cross volunteers are standing by to help people with immediate needs, supplies and support. pic.twitter.com/RznIZKKHqC
— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) April 23, 2022