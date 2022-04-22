LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people have been arrested after SWAT officers raided a home in the Lone Tree area where two people died three months earlier… to the day.
There are two separate investigations involving the house. The first involves the deaths of the two people in January, the second involves the use of drugs.
In the first incident, coroner’s reports show both Juan King and Kayla Seymour had numerous drugs in their systems including fentanyl. It’s suspected they died from overdoses.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told CBS4, “We suspect, quite frankly, that the house was being used as a flophouse where individuals who use drugs come there and take them.”
Spurlock said the people typically stay at the house a few days.
The next morning, broken windows, doors and other damage could be seen following the raid. Neighbors say they heard those inside being ordered out by bullhorn and a chemical agent drifted in the air.
One man said, “It was obvious to us there was drug dealing and sales going on there.”
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked, “Did it disturb you to hear two people died there?” The answer, “It’s always disturbing to see people dying from an overdose.”
The homeowner Laura Baughman faces drug manufacturing and distribution charges. Kenneth Younger was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The sheriff’s office says drugs were found inside. It was not clear how much and what kind.