(CBS4) — With one person added to the waiting list for an organ every 9 minutes, this month is not only to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation but also to honor those who gave the gift of life.

John Gramlich waited 2 years for a liver transplant. He says every night he went to bed not knowing if he’d wake up the next morning. In December, he finally got the call that an organ was ready.

“The fact that someone, somewhere, I still don’t know who did check that box when they got their license, but it was able to save me,” Gramlich told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia. “And without that I would not be sitting here.”

John had his surgery at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, and several months later, he says he’s doing great. He hopes his story helps inspire others to consider signing up to be a donor.

“Thanks to the generous gift of organ donation, John has an excellent prognosis,” said Dr. Clark Kulig, a transplant hepatologist from Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center. “He now has the opportunity to reunite with his family and friends and is vigorously motivated to return to work. Thank you to all for supporting organ donation in order to give others like John a chance for survival.”

Over 100,000 people across the country are currently waiting for a life saving transplant, in Colorado 1,500 people are currently on the list. For more information on organ donation you can visit: