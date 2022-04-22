DENVER (CBS4)– COVID cases are on the rise again in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the culprits are variants of Omicron.
The 7-day positivity rate is above 5% and is expected to climb in the coming weeks.
The experts hope the high level of community immunity from vaccinations and prior infections will protect the state from a surge of severe illness.
“It’s uncertain how really likely a scenario where we would see this virus gain the ability to cause more serious disease, that is how virsus evolve but that is what we want to be prepared for,” said Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.
More than 4 million people in Colorado have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Those who qualify for the booster are encouraged to get one.