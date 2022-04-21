Gov. Jared Polis, State Lawmakers Team Up To Prepare Colorado For Possible Surge In COVID CasesGov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

Report: Denver Among Most Polluted Cities In U.S.A new report shows that Colorado cities are among the most polluted in the U.S.

They’re Your Medical Records. So, Why Do You Have To Pay So Much For Them?In the digital age, you would think getting a copy or your medical record would be no problem.

'Not Going Away': Colorado Doctor Warns That We're Not Out Of The Woods Yet When It Comes To OmicronAs fewer public places and agencies are requiring masks in our state as well, Dr. Reggie Washington says we’re not completely out of the woods yet.

Dr. Dave Hnida On End To Mask Mandates For Travelers: 'This Was Not A Healthy Decision'CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida is talking about the evolution of the omicron variant of COVID and the growing concern with the end of the mask mandate for travelers.

Coloradans On The Spectrum Work To Overcome Challenges Of The PandemicAs neuro-typical people emerge from the pandemic, many on the autism spectrum are catching up.