COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The best soccer team in the country is returning to Colorado. The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Colombia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on June 25.
The team could have a handful of Colorado natives on the roster in the tune-up match before the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualification later in the summer.
Golden’s Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh from Highland’s Ranch are likely to be on the rosters. Sophia Smith and Jaelin Howell, both from Windsor, are some of the young prospects who could be called into the team.
The last time the USWNT played in Denver was in April of 2019 in matches before the World Cup Championship. The U.S. beat Australia 5-3. The game on June 25 will kick off at 5:30. Tickets for the general public will go on sale May 2.