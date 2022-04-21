HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a burglary that took place at a smoke shop in Highlands Ranch Thursday morning, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4.
According to DCSO, deputies arrived at the business in the 7100 block of E County Line Road within minutes of receiving a call form an alarm company close to 4:30 a.m. They found damage to the front facade of the business.
When the owner arrived, they allowed deputies to look at surveillance recordings that showed at least one suspect in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer back into the business, smashing the front of it. A suspect went into the business and stole several items. The total cost of the loot was unknown.
The burglary is under investigation.