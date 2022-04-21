BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The open space behind Paula Tobiason’s home has always been part of the beauty of where she and her husband live.

“There’s a lot of beautiful open space here but the open space is really dry right now so you’re just kind of waiting,” she said.

The waiting ended Tuesday.

“Probably within 10 or 15 minutes it just grew into flames and started coming right at us,” Tobiason said.

The Tally Ho Fire, as it’s now being called, burned right up to their backyard.

It was one of four large grass fires Boulder County first responders responded to in one week.

“We are really sensitive to making sure we are on top of the fires, coming up especially on Red Flag days,” Commander Vinny Montez with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to their office, the Table Mountain Fire on Wednesday was human-caused when researchers crashed a drone. The three of them involved are not facing charges.

A fire near NCAR late last month was also found to be human-caused but tips couldn’t lead to a person responsible.

“I just want to know how it started,” one witness stated.

The Tally Ho fire is the only one where charges are pending.

Private fire investigators who spoke off-camera say every case is different, but the damage caused by the fire likely plays a factor in where the investigation goes.

Regardless, the sheriff’s office says they are urging people to follow burn rules.

“I think we’re just concerned that we need to make sure we’re continuing to educate people when there are Red Flag days, there’s no burning whatsoever,” Montez said.

With more wind in the forecast, Tobiason hopes everyone follows that advice.

“As dry as it’s been here, I think everyone just needs to be super vigilant about what they are doing and when and where,” she said.