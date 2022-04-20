MONTE VISTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Homes and businesses in Monte Vista were being evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to a large fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all homes north of Highway 285 between Jefferson Street and North Henderson Road just after 2 p.m.
Monte Vista is located in Rio Grande County, about 218 miles southwest of Denver.
The fire is burning in the town and massive electrical outages are being reported. Law enforcement is asking that the public avoid the area.
Students at Marsh and Metz schools were being released early.
Evacuees could find shelter at the Ski Hi Complex.
The Red Cross is supporting an #EvacuationCenter for the residents affected by the fire in #MonteVista. Evac center is located at Ski Hi Complex: 2235 Sherman Ave, Monte Visto, CO. 41144. pic.twitter.com/kID0tMPN3s
— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) April 20, 2022
Several law enforcement and fire agencies are assisting in the firefight, including Monte Vista Fire, Del Norte Fire, Alamosa Police are on scene.