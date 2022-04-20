DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers packed up food boxes at Food Bank of the Rockies on Wednesday. They were busy packing up 1,200 boxes for Denver’s Afghan refugees.
More than 2,000 refugees live in Colorado since February.
“We really want to ensure that all of our community is able to access the foods that are meaningful and nutritious and familiar to them; bringing in equity to our work and also dignity for everyone accessing food services,” said Ashley Newell with Food Bank of the Rockies.
These food boxes are particularly meaningful because it’s the month of Ramadan. It will be the first Ramadan that many Afghans will celebrate in Colorado.