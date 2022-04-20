CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers packed up food boxes at Food Bank of the Rockies on Wednesday. They were busy packing up 1,200 boxes for Denver’s Afghan refugees.

(credit: CBS)

More than 2,000 refugees live in Colorado since February.

(credit: CBS)

“We really want to ensure that all of our community is able to access the foods that are meaningful and nutritious and familiar to them; bringing in equity to our work and also dignity for everyone accessing food services,” said Ashley Newell with Food Bank of the Rockies.

(credit: CBS)

These food boxes are particularly meaningful because it’s the month of Ramadan. It will be the first Ramadan that many Afghans will celebrate in Colorado.

Jennifer McRae