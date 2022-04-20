DENVER (CBS4) – There are at least a dozen bills at the Colorado State Capitol addressing wildfire prevention and suppression. A newly-introduced bill by Senate President Steve Fenberg which provides millions of dollars in subsidies to help homeowners and business owners who are underinsured.
The bill also provides grants to help rebuild affordable rental homes, fire resistant homes and energy efficient homes as well as funding for local governments to help offset permit waivers and infrastructure repairs.
Finally, the bill creates a new office of Climate Preparedness to create a statewide roadmap and to coordinate disaster recovery efforts.
Earlier in April, the federal government announced Colorado will receive $18 million in federal aid to mitigate future wildfires. It’s part of the recently passed infrastructure bill $131 million will be dispersed across eight states with significant fire risks.