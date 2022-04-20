DENVER (CBS) – A simple approach to a difficult skill has Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron off to a torrid start.
Cron hit his league leading 6th home run Tuesday night as Colorado won its 8th game of year, beating the Phillies 6-5. Not only does 32-year old lead the league in homers, he’s second in RBI with 14. His hot start as fans and broadcasters calling his heroics the “Cron Zone.”
When asked about his fast start last night, Cron appears to subscribe to the KISS method. Keep It Simple Stupid.
“I’m just trying to put good swings on the baseball,” the former first round draft pick said. “Trying to get a good pitch to hit in a good count and try to take the balls and swings at strikes. Just try to simply it as much as possible.”
The Rockies signed Cron to a minor league contract in 2021. Cron rewarded the Rockies by hitting 28 home runs and 92 RBI. Then the Rockies rewarded him by signing the former University of Utah star to a 2-year contract to remain in the purple pinstripes.