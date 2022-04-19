DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council moved forward with new development contracts involving Frontier Airlines at a meeting on April 18. The council approved the airline’s request to expand its gate allotment.
The airline will expand the number of gates from nine to 14 at the east end of Concourse A. All of those gates will be designated as ground loaded.
The 10 year agreement includes a 120,000 square foot facility.
There will also be an 8,000 square foot maintenance facility.
Construction should be complete by summer of 2024.