LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lafayette Police placed one of their officers on administrative leaved following a shooting late Saturday night. Officers responded to the area near the area of Lafayette Drive and 112th Street, east of Highway 287 at 11 p.m.
Four officers, two in plain clothes and two others in uniforms, contacted a domestic violence suspect. They say the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old white man, ran from them, pulled out a knife and claimed to have a gun.
One officer shot the suspect who was then taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.
The suspect was wanted for multiple charges including domestic violence, menacing, assault, harassment and others.
Officials did not release more information about the crime, the officer involved or the suspect.