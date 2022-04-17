DENVER(CBS)- A windy and warm Easter Sunday prompted a Red Flag Warning for high Fire Danger thru the early part of the Easter Evening.
Wind gusts across the region topped out into the 50 to near 70 mph range during the afternoon on Sunday. Denver’s peak wind gust was 52 mph.
Wind forecast models indicate weaker winds state-wide in the morning on Monday to start the week.
By afternoon there will be a southwest surge of winds that bring in high clouds and stronger gusts over southern and central Colorado.
As a result, of the expected afternoon winds there is a Fire Weather Watch posted for parts of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. For Monday afternoon.
Tuesday our state will be caught between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the north along with an approaching cold front . This will produce a strong pressure gradient across the Rockies and increase the wind on Tuesday for most of the central Rockies.
Tuesday will be a possible First Alert Weather Day with an return of the high fire danger over the Front Range and the eastern plains by then.