By Anna Maria Basquez
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two missing teenagers stole one of their parents’ cars and have been missing for hours, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say. Investigators say the two girls are considered runaways and neither are driving age.
“We’re doing the routine things we do when we have runaway juveniles – call their friends and check places they frequent,” said Jenny Fulton, spokeswoman for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “This one could put public in danger. You’ve got a 13 year old and a 14 year old and somebody is driving a vehicle.”
The sheriff’s office says 13-year-old Kylie Judish stole a parent’s 2018 black Kia Sorento with a license plate of 903 WBT from the 4600 block of S. Quail Street. Officials believe they disappeared between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Anyone who sees the teenagers or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
“If people know her, they’ll know where she might be and where to look,” Fulton told CBS4.