GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Golden Police Department arrested suspect Mark Devon Namett, 29, Friday after he was accused of stabbing two people at a home Thursday night.
According to the GPD press release, police responded to a call just after 7:15 p.m. to the report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Pinto Street, where a male and female victim were getting away from a home and looking for help from a nearby neighbor. Both were found with severe stab wounds and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their conditions were unknown Friday based on information in the press release.
Namett was later identified as the suspect, arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail Friday without set bond. He faces charges for two counts of Assault in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree and Felony Menacing.
The stabbing remains under investigation.