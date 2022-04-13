WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley investigated a possible fentanyl overdose last month and arrested the victim’s wife after a search of the home. It happened at 8 a.m. March 21 when officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue on a possible overdose.
When officers arrived, paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old male who was found unresponsive by his wife, Amy Conradson, 36.
The Weld County Drug Task Force was called and they searched the residence. During the search, investigators found approximately 160 blue “M-30” counterfeit pills suspected of containing fentanyl, user amounts of heroin and a loaded handgun.
After the search, Conradson was placed under arrest. While being placed into custody, officers found additional evidence of counterfeit blue M-30 pills in her possession.
Conradson was booked into Weld County Jail for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which is a felony. Because Conradson’s residence is approximately 500 to 670 feet away from Jefferson Junior High School, she was also charged as a special offender.