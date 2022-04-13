AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 32-year-old man from Highlands Ranch was killed in a rollover crash on E-470 northbound in Aurora on Tuesday. He was ejected from the 2006 Ford pickup truck he was driving at 6:20 p.m. Two others in the truck were injured.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, he was moving onto the exit at Jewel but then went to continue onto E-470. That’s when he lost control of the truck while trying to get back onto the highway and the truck rolled.
The driver was ejected from the truck and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two male passengers in the truck, a 40-year-old and a 29-year-old, both stayed inside the vehicle but they were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. That section of E-470 was closed for several hours due to the crash investigation and cleanup.