SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – While ski resorts are recording new inches of snow to cover their runs, it’s not been enough to have them change plans for closing dates so far. Breckenridge’s Sara Lacoco put it this way, they’re still planning to close a few lifts after the weekend of the 16th and 17th, and memorial day is still the projected date to close the resort altogether for the season.
The resort estimates since late Monday night it got between four and five inches so far from the light, but constant snowfall.
Still, Lacoco believes there’s plenty of good skiing and riding left on the mountain for those who are looking for springtime conditions.
“It becomes a little bit more of a local Colorado experience, kind of your core skier and rider experience, people out having a lot of fun,” Lacoco said.
Tuesday afternoon there were still plenty of people taking advantage of the last-minute snow, like Titus Herschberger and Glenn Jackson.
“We have been coming up since November, this is one of the best days of the year,” Jackson said.
“The snow is like velvet–it’s awesome,” said Herschberger.
“But don’t tell Denver!” Jackson added.
As of now, 10 resorts are still planning to close after this weekend, including Aspen, Beaver Creek, Echo Mountain, Monarch, Keystone, Silverton, Snowmass, Purgatory, and a few more that have already closed. More like Copper Mountain plan to close before the end of April as well, depending on weather and conditions.