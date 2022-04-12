(CBS4) – A procession took place Tuesday morning through Colorado Springs to honor an El Paso County K9 officer named Jinx who was shot and killed overnight in Manitou Springs.
The sheriff’s office says Jinx was on scene Monday night investigating a menacing person with a gun. That suspect shot and killed the dog.
“This is a profound and significant loss for the K9’s handler and partner, family, our community and for the law enforcement community,” said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Garrett.
K9 Jinx had been with El Paso County since 2020 when he was just 13 months old. He was part of the narcotics and apprehension unit.
Officers returned fire and shot and killed the suspect.
The officers who shot at the suspect are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice.