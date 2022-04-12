DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis toured the construction site of Valor on the Fax on Tuesday. It’s a 72-unit apartment community exclusively for persons experiencing homelessness who also have a brain injury or related disability.
It’s the latest effort to meet the growing demand for affordable housing in the Denver metro area. The state is working to make sure home ownership is within reach for Coloradans.
“A big part of wealth building is owning a home and for many Coloradans that is a big part of a prosperous retirement as well as raising a family,” said Polis.
State lawmakers are hoping to inject $400 million from federal funding into the effort to bring housing costs down with a number of different programs.
Developed by Brothers Redevelopment, in conjunction with BIAC, Valor on the Fax located at 7900 East Colfax Avenue will offer 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units that are income-restricted for households earning up to 30% of the area median income (up to $22,050 for a single-person household, per a city news release). The project’s “trauma-informed design” will include a therapeutic environment for future tenants, with around-the-clock service and resources.