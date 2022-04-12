DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Denver celebrated its 9th National Championship in Hockey on Tuesday night. More than 1,000 fans showed up at Magness arena to congratulate the Pioneers on their championship.
Not only did students and alumni show up but Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock were on hand to offer their congratulations.
If was fitting that the ceremony was on the Pioneers’ home ice. This season DU went 21-1-1 in the state of Colorado.
The 9 national titles in Ice Hockey ties for the most ever and the small private school in south Denver has now won 34 National Championships across all sports.
Head Coach David Carle put the accomplishment in perspective when he told his players, “You put everything on the line for each other and this program and at the end of the day you got rewarded. We get to hang #9 in the rafters, you get a ring and you won the one trophy no one votes on the one that you earn the most.”