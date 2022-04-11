DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of new name suggestions for natural features that use the term “squaw” have been sent to the office of Gov. Jared Polis. That term was declared derogatory by the federal government last year.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Order No. 3404 on Nov. 19, 2021. The order began the process of removing ‘squaw’ from geographic names across the country. The order identified derogatory pejoratives referencing African-Americans and Japanese that were previously replaced.
“The time has come to recognize that the term ‘squaw’ is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should also be erased from the National landscape and forever replaced,” the order stated.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board sent the suggestions to Polis who will have the final say on the board’s suggestions. After that, the state will submit the recommendations to the federal task force.
The list:
- Squaw Mountain in Routt County
- Squaw Rock in Weld County
- Squaw Fingers in Mesa County
- Squaw Creek in Summit County
- Squaw Creek in Eagle County
- Squaw Canyon in Dolores County (CO) and San Juan County (UT)
- Squaw Point in Dolores County (CO) and San Juan County (UT)
- Squaw in Montezuma County
- Squaw Hill in Yuma County
- Squaw Creek in Archuleta County
- Little Squaw Creek in Archuleta County
- Squaw Canyon in Archuleta County
- Squaw Gulch in Ouray County
- Squaw Creek in Hinsdale County
- Squaw Lake in Hinsdale County
- Little Squaw Creek in Hinsdale County
- Squaw Pass in Hinsdale County
- Squaw Hill in Montrose County
- Squaw Creek in Montrose County
- Squaw Gulch in Gunnison County
- Squaw Creek in Chaffee County
- Squaw Creek in Saguache County
- Squaw Mountain in Teller County
- Squaw Gulch (historical) in Teller County
- Squaw Creek in Fremont County
- West Squaw Canyon in Baca County (CO) and Cimarron County (OK)
- East Squaw Canyon in Baca County (CO) and Cimarron County (OK)
- Squaw Pass in Clear Creek County
Colorado has already re-named one peak that was previously known as Squaw Mountain.
RELATED Squaw Mountain In Colorado’s Foothills Officially Renamed Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain