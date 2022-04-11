LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are asking for help in searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. The collision happened shortly after noon on Sunday as a man was crossing West Colfax Avenue just west of Sheridan Boulevard.
The driver of an older model four-door Chevy Blazer struck the 61-year-old man. Shortly after the crash, the driver took off, heading into Denver.
The suspect is described as a white female, possibly in her 50s, with long brown hair. The suspect vehicle had an aftermarket green hood and an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side. The rest of the vehicle was possibly black with tan rockers. It did not have a license plate.
The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.