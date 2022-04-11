GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the spring runoff and traffic that comes with the summer through the Glenwood Canyon of Interstate 70. Last year, the interstate was closed for weeks after mudslides plagued the region following the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.
CDOT says crews will soon starting clearing more debris from the canyon, and they want drivers to be aware of the project.
They will work on rockfall fencing, removing loose rock and repairing existing fencing. The goal is to avoid and lower the risk of damage from potential new mudslides.
CDOT asks drivers to be aware of potential storms while traveling through the canyon and to plan ahead.