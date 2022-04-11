AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police have arrested one man in connection with an early morning shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened early Monday morning at 1324 Xanadu Street.
Police rushed to the residence where they found one adult male and an adult female who had been shot. Both were rushed to the hospital. The man is in critical condition.
A large police presence was in the area after the shooting as officers searched for a suspect. An adult male was arrested and police make the announcement on Twitter just before 9 a.m. Monday.
UPDATE: An adult male has been arrested in connection with this shooting. This is still an active and on-going investigation. Further information will be released here as soon as we get it.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 11, 2022
The suspect has not been identified. The victims in the shooting have not been identified.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated by Aurora police.