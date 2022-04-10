MORGAN/WELD COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of U.S. 34 from Weld County to Morgan County was closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon due to a brush fire. Smoke from the fire caused visibility troubles.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the road was reopened at around 5:30 p.m.
Wiggins Fire officials tell CBS4 the fire is about 40 acres in size, but it is contained. They add three abandoned farmhouses were destroyed, but those structures hadn’t been used in years.
Wiggins Police report there are multiple crashes on the road. The fire is burning north of Empire Reservoir, near Weld County Road 144.
Fire officials say a blown transformer could be the cause of the fire, however they are still investigating.
Wind and dry conditions are complicating firefighting efforts. Further details about the fire have not been confirmed.