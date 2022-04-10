COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A $40 million outdoor music venue is in the works for Colorado Springs. Notes Live announced it will open the 8,000 seat music venue should open in 2023 near North Gate Boulevard and Interstate 25.
It’s expected to be called “The Sunset” because of the expected view looking at Pikes Peak.
As KKTV reports, JW Roth, Founder and Chairman at Notes Live, says his intent was not to compete with Red Rocks.
“I built a city complementary to the music and the arts culture of Colorado Springs,” Roth says. “I mean we’ve got a vibrant city here, one of the cities in the world so I’m not building to compete with anybody I’m building this to be complementary to the arts and music culture of our city.”