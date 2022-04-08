(CBS4) – A scooter rider and a car collided in Boulder on Friday afternoon and one person was seriously hurt. It happened where Colorado Avenue ends at Foothills Parkway, close to the University of Colorado Boulder East Campus.
Officials closed roads around the area for the investigation. The southbound lanes of Foothills Parkway were shut down and police said that would last for several hours.
Boulder police also sent out a tweet at approximately 2:15 p.m. asking people to avoid the area.
The person on the scooter was an adult male and his injuries were described as being life-threatening, according to another tweet from police.
The vehicle driver remained on the scene after the crash.