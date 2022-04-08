ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The skull and antler were illegally removed from the body of the iconic bull elk “Kahuna” that was found dead last month. The elk was a favorite of photographers who visited Rocky Mountain National Park.
The majestic elk had distinct antlers, although only one was on the skull because it is believed the other antler had been shed. Wildlife officials believe that Kahuna died of natural causes because of reports that he was injured during last year’s mating season and was very underweight in February.
Park rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park are investigating the illegal removal of the skull and antler from his carcass, likely sometime between March 20 and 22.
RMNP released this statement, “This elk’s remains should be allowed to return to the earth in Rocky Mountain National Park, where he brought much joy to thousands of park visitors over many years.”
Additional Information from RMNP: Park rangers urge anyone with information on this illegal incident to call Rocky Mountain National Park’s tip line at 970-586-1393 or email ROMO_Tipline@nps.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please visit NPS Anonymous Tip Information. This link will provide other ways to report what you know. If you have information that could help investigators, please contact us. You do not have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.