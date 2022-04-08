DENVER (CBS4)– Unlike other gatherings at the state Capitol, Friday’s event brought a somber feeling.
“If you ask anyone Ukrainian who has relatives or family, they feel wounded,” said Taras Overchuk, who still has family in Ukraine.
Several Colorado Ukrainians gathered to host a vigil to honor the civilians who were killed in the war-torn country this week. One-by-one they lit candles honoring the hundreds of Bucha victims and those killed in other parts of the country. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of committing war crimes and genocide on its people in Bucha. Many who attended were draped in Ukraine flags and placed flowers at the front of the steps.
“This is not something Ukrainians wanted,” Overchuk said. “It’s a mix of anger and frustration.”
Overchuk went back to Ukraine in February when the war started, but quickly realized he wasn’t able to help as much on the ground. Once he returned back to Colorado he and several friends created a non-profit called the Ukrainian Aid Fund, which collects monetary donations to aid troops and civilians on the ground. For Overchuk, every day brings anxiety. He hopes to see other governments step up to intervene.
“It should move everyone,” he said. “And Americans as well, we shouldn’t just stand back.”
LINK: Ukrainian Aid Fund