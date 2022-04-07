(CBS4) – An Adams County judge on Thursday sentenced former sheriff’s sergeant Michael Benson to 75 days in jail and 3 years of probation for sex assault and unlawful sexual contact with a female coworker.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office said Benson would begin serving his jail time in 13 weeks.
“This was an outrageous and reprehensible crime,” said District Attorney Brian Mason, “particularly because it was committed by a sheriff’s sergeant who took an oath to protect and serve.”
The victim in the case was a civilian employee at the Adams County Jail who said Benson touched her intimate parts, forced her to touch him and digitally penetrated her.
She said she felt “trapped” and she had no option to get away during the 2018 incidents. The sheriff’s office fired Benson in 2019.
A jury convicted Benson in January but he was acquitted on other related charges.