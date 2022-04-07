FDA Could Approve Ecstasy For PTSD, But Not In Colorado Unless Lawmakers ActThe party drug ecstasy is being hailed as a breakthrough treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, and one Colorado veteran told lawmakers it could help others like it helped him.

Health Officials Warn About Possible Hepatitis A Exposure At King Soopers In Wheat RidgeJefferson County officials are warning that some shoppers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge.

Call Takers Wanted: Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners Prepares For Launch Of 988 Crisis LineRocky Mountain Crisis Partners are preparing to take those calls in addition to the thousands they already take from across the state

State To Close Some Community COVID Testing Sites Due To Plateau In CasesThe state of Colorado is closing some community COVID-19 testing sites by the end of the month.

Colorado Passes Reproductive Health Equity Act Amid Supreme Court Debate Over AbortionCheers erupted as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act into law on Monday.

Some Colorado Farmers Watching Bird Flu CloselyAaron Rice stands in a field at Jodar Farms with his chickens around him.